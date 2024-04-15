Mystical Blossoms provides all-natural wellness remedies

Mystical Blossoms is the creation of two sisters who left corporate jobs to pursue all-natural wellness remedies.

MEDFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Mystical Blossoms was created by sisters Jody and Michaline Koveloski.

After leaving stressful corporate jobs, the sisters started creating their own all-natural remedies.

They opened their Medford apothecary in 2019 and have expanded the shop to include walls of concoctions from soaps and salves to teas and crystals.

There are dried flowers hanging throughout the space and soothing smells as you walk in the door.

The sisters make many of the items they sell and are expanding their business with a move to Marlton this summer.

35 South Main Street, Medford, NJ 08055