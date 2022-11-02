Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley to throw first pitch; cancer survivors to be honored in Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies legends and 2008 World Series champions Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley will return to Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.

They'll be among the participants in the ceremonial first pitch on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley during the World Series in 2009.

Before their first pitch, Luke Theodosiades, a 19-year-old Phillies fan from Ridley Township, will throw a first pitch as a special invited guest of Major League Baseball and SU2C (Stand Up to Cancer).

The MLB says Luke is a pediatric cancer survivor who was diagnosed at 11, but after participating in a clinical trial run by St. Baldrick's Foundation-Stand Up To Cancer Pediatric Cancer Dream Team, his cancer went into remission.

That allowed Luke to get a bone marrow transplant from his brother.

Meanwhile, after the 5th inning, First Lady Jill Biden will join players, umpires, coaches and fans as they hold up placards with the names of loved ones affected by cancer.

President Joe Biden has made ending cancer "as we know it" a major effort of his administration. He hopes to cut U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and improve the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable - with adequate investments.