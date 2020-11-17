1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Frankford

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an accident that left one person dead and another injured on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Frankford section of the city.

Police say the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Pratt Street and somehow lost control of the vehicle.

A 40-year-old man who was a passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead.

The driver was rushed to the hospital for unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police have not released the identities of the victims.
