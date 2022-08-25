Driver charged with murder in wrong-way crash that left woman dead in Chester County

Luke Gallucci of Rising Sun, Maryland, is charged third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while DUI.

While the caller was on the phone, police say the wrong-way driver struck another vehicle head-on.

EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP., Pennsylvania -- A man has been charged with third-degree murder after a wrong-way crash in Chester County left a woman dead.

Twenty-five-year-old Luke Gallucci of Rising Sun, Maryland, is also charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI and other offenses.

The crash happened on Route 1 northbound at the Forge Road Overpass around 5:42 a.m. on July 19.

Pennsylvania State Police say they received a call about a driver traveling south on the northbound lanes of the highway.

Police say the caller on Route 1 was traveling in the correct direction while watching the wrong-way driver.

While the caller was on the phone with authorities, police say the wrong-way driver struck another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as 32-year-old Kelly Felts of Nottingham, Pa.