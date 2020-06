LOWER GWYNEDD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver has been injured in a crash that shut down Route 202 in Lower Gwynedd, Montgomery County Tuesday morning.It happened around 6 a.m. on Route 202 (Dekalb Pike) at School House Lane.Police said a crash involved a pickup truck and a box truck.At least one person was injured.The crash shut down Route 202 between Grasshopper Lane and Plymouth Road.