LOWER GWYNEDD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fatal crash closed Route 202 in Lower Gwynedd Township, Montgomery County Thursday morning.It happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Dekalb Pike near Grasshopper and School House lanes.The crash involved a tanker truck and another vehicle.The crash site was within a construction zone on the roadway.Authorities said one person was killed in the collision, but no further details have been released on the victim.The investigation is ongoing.