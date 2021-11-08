Sports

Man falls 650 feet from NYC Marathon finish line, carried across by other runners

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY -- New video shows a heartwarming moment at the finish line of the TCS New York City Marathon.

A TikTok user captured two runners who stopped to help a runner who couldn't make it any farther.

It happened just 650 feet from the finish line.

They picked him up and helped him make it across, with the crowd cheering the trio on the whole way.

The identities of the three are not yet known, but it was an inspirational finish.

Many say this year's marathon is symbolic of the city's perseverance and resiliency, getting to 50 years and crossing the finish line after battling back from what wasn't possible last year.
