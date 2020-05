BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- With so many kids adjusting to virtual learning, the principal at Brackman Middle School in Barnegat Township, New Jersey is bringing some fun to the experience.Check out Shannon Smith, the Fresh "Prince-i-pal" of Barnegat.Principal Smith tells Action News that Sunday night she stayed up till 2 a.m. writing the lyrics.On Monday, on a staff day to prepare for virtual learning, she recorded the song with the music teacher.She took the video of teachers and staff getting ready for virtual learning and edited it herself.Smith said she just felt she needed to lighten the mood and let her kids know their teachers are there for them.