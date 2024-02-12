Trial begins for mom charged with strangling 11-year-old son in Horsham before driving to New Jersey

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The murder trial for the Horsham, Pa. woman accused of strangling her 11-year-old son to death began Monday morning.

Ruth Dirienzo-Whitehead, 51, admitted to the crime in April and was charged with first-and third-degree murder.

Authorities say she strangled her son on April 11, and then drove the family's SUV onto the beach at the Jersey shore.

Dirienzo-Whitehead told police she didn't want her son to grow up with her family's financial problems, so she strangled him with her husband's belt as he slept.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office said they expect the trial to move quickly and that Dirienzo-Whitehead is asserting an insanity defense.

The child's father, Daniel Whitehead, testified Monday, the district attorney's office said. Experts are expected to provide testimony on behalf of both the defense and prosecution on Tuesday.

This is a bench trial, not a jury trial.