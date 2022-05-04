hometown hero

West Philadelphia students fundraising for Ukraine through service project

The proceeds will go to Catholic Relief Services, which has an ongoing fundraiser for Ukraine.
By
West Philadelphia students fundraising for Ukraine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of middle schoolers in West Philadelphia are working together to help kids living thousands of miles away.

The student council at Saint Francis de Sales School in West Philadelphia took on an extra service project to raise money for Ukraine.

"Because we can, even though we're kids, we can help out as well," said 8th grader Stacey Reese, who is also the student council president.

Students are creating yellow and blue ribbons with sunflowers in the middle. The crafts run for $2 each, and the community can show support by pinning the ribbons to their shirts.

"I really like the idea. I think that people in Ukraine really need our help in this time of need, and it's great we can give back to our community," said Reese.

Third-grade teacher and student council faculty advisor Ashley Torelli is overseeing the project.

"They are definitely dedicated. They see that this is a privilege to be on student council and they know that they're held to a higher standard. And I think they all have accepted that duty and really flourished through it," she said.

Torelli explains that during the spring, each grade does a service project. In addition to their classroom assignments, the kids on student council wanted to do something extra too.

The group has made about $250 so far off of the ribbons. The proceeds will go to Catholic Relief Services, which has an ongoing fundraiser for Ukraine.

But beyond the money, Torelli says the lessons these kids are learning are priceless.
