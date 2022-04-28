Education

Salem County Vocational Technical School to receive $200,000 for offshore wind program

Officials say this will increase manufacturing in South Jersey in an emerging field with great demand.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Salem Co. Vocational Tech to receive $200k for offshore wind program

SALEM COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey's push to become America's leader in wind energy just got another boost, and it's going to help even more people get jobs.

The state is giving funding to the Salem County Vocational Technical School to support programs geared toward the offshore wind industry.

This effort falls right in line with Governor Phil Murphy's vision for New Jersey becoming a global leader in the offshore wind industry.

This is also a great opportunity for Salem County now that its vocational technical school will get a $200,000 financial boost to fund equipment, materials and training.

The program will prepare high school students and adult workers for jobs in welding, painting and manufacturing in the rapidly growing offshore wind industry.

"Our teacher, Mr. Keith, has done a great job explaining to the students the value of what it's going to look like and where the jobs are," said Jason Helder, principal of Salem County Vocational Technical School.

Senior Project Ambassador Julia Kortrey added, "Very rarely do we get to be a part of the birth of a brand new industry. And this industry not only provides an opportunity for clean energy for the state, but just as importantly an opportunity for high quality jobs and economic growth."

Officials say this will increase manufacturing in South Jersey in an emerging field with great demand.

The goal they say is for New Jersey to be the future capital of offshore wind.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew jerseywindeducationnew jerseyjobs
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officials: Woman pulled from river after car plunges off NJ pier
Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids
Accused NYC subway shooter improperly questioned in cell: lawyers
Lily Peters killing: Autopsy findings released in Wisconsin homicide
NFL Draft: With 10 picks and 2 firsts, Eagles have plenty of options
Bouncer wanted on murder charge after fatal punch surrenders
Bench warrant issued for former AG Kane for probation violation
Show More
TaRhonda's mom responds to her viral pound cake text
23-year-old man dead, woman injured after being shot inside car
KOP man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riots, hit officer with flagpole: Feds
Puppy recovering from emergency surgery after being shot in Philly
Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage in front of packed crowd
More TOP STORIES News