2 dead in triple shooting at Salem Motor Lodge

SALEM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least two people are dead after what appears to be a triple shooting in Salem, New Jersey.

Officers responded to the shooting Thursday night at Salem Motor Lodge in the 200 block of East Broadway.

Police said 28-year-old Isa Hallman was found wounded and later pronounced dead.

Two other victims were taken to the hospital by private car.

Twenty-year-old Kapri Taylor was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

The third victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on any arrests or what sparked this crime.
