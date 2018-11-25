U.S. & WORLD

San Francisco 49ers Reuben Foster arrested for alleged domestic violence

San Francisco 49ers Reuben Foster arrested for alleged domestic violence. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 25, 2018.

Police arrested San Francisco 49ers Linebacker Reuben Foster on domestic violence charges.

Officers took Foster into custody Saturday night at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Tampa, Florida.

That's where the 49ers were staying ahead of their game against the Buccaneers.

Police say a woman accused Foster of slapping her phone out of her hand, pushing her and slapping her in the face with an open hand.

So far, the 49ers have not commented on the arrest.

