MEDFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating after a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Medford Township, New Jersey.Chopper 6 was over the scene after the bus struck a pole right in front of Medford Middle School on 55 Mill Street.Three people, including a bus aide and a student, were on the bus at the time.The bus aide went to the hospital to be further evaluated for injuries.The driver and student were not hurt, officials say.So far, no further details have been released.