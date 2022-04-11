Coronavirus

Philadelphia reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

The health department says the city will move to Level 2: Mask Precautions under its COVID-19 Response guidelines.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia will once again be under an indoor mask mandate.

The Department of Public Health made the announcement on Monday afternoon during a press briefing.



Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said mask precautions begin Monday, but in order to provide a one-week education period for businesses, masks will be required in all indoor public spaces as of Monday, April 18.

Starting April 18, masks will be required in all indoor public spaces, including schools and child care settings, businesses, restaurants, and government buildings.

At that time, residents will be asked to report any business not complying with the mandate to 311.

Bettigole cited a rise in COVID cases as the reason that the city is reinstating the mask requirements for indoor public spaces. Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50% in 10 days.

Level 2 is reached when the city meets two of the following three criteria:

  • Average new cases per day are less than 225

  • Hospitalizations are less than 100


  • Cases have increased by more than 50% in the previous 10 days.


Under Level 2, you must wear a mask when indoors in public places.

However, there is no vaccine or testing requirement for places that serve food or drink under Level 2.

The city had lifted its indoor mask mandate and moved to the All Clear Level 1 on Wednesday, March 2. Now, 41 days later, the city is bringing it back.
