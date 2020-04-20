Remote learning formally begins for School District of Philadelphia students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Online learning formally began Monday morning for students in the School District of Philadelphia.At the Woodall household in Overbrook, 6th grader Nevaeh, first-grader Neena and kindergartener Liam are all set up on their district-issued laptops."My teacher helps me on Zoom," explained Neena.All three siblings are students at Overbrook Educational Center, and all three have been out of brick and mortar school since mid-March."They're all three different ages and three different grades, and so they all need their one-to-one time,"' said their mother, Asia.Initially, the Woodalls worked from packets, but their mother really saw a boost in their learning when they were issued laptops."The surrounding suburbs- their children already had laptops and things, but the city children- they don't really have that technology at home, so the district really had to start from scratch," said Asia.The focus on this stage of remote learning is review and enrichment. New subjects will come next month.Planned instruction begins on May 4th. Then, new material will be introduced and attendance will be taken.The District will provide a Chromebook to every student who needs one for learning at home and also work with them to establish internet access.This connection means teachers can interact with students directly."I want to say something about my teacher- that I miss her and I love her," Neena told 6abc.Asia added, "They get that human interaction with each other, they get to socialize, and it gives them some sort of continuity to what they're used to."