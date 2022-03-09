face mask

Masks now optional in Philadelphia public, archdiocesan schools

In Philly public schools there will be a one-week mask requirement after spring break to avoid a post break surge in cases.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Masks now optional in Philadelphia public, archdiocesan schools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Masks are now optional for all students and staff at Philadelphia public and archdiocesan schools, except those in PreK Head Start programs. The change went into effect on Wednesday morning.

On March 2, health officials announced the city's move into the "all clear" response level and the removal of the indoor mask mandate. But schools had to wait an additional week.

"Our number one priority remains safely keeping our students in school, full time and in person where we know they learn best and we recognize that this includes a responsibility to move our School District community closer to a sense of normalcy, as COVID-19 conditions allow," said Philadelphia School Superintendent Dr. William Hite



"We know that vaccines are the best protection against the spread of coronavirus. Right now 86% of School District staff are fully vaccinated and PDPH reports that more than 75% of Philadelphians over the age of 12 are too. And over the past several weeks, COVID-19 case counts in Philadelphia have remained consistently low."

There will be a one-week mask requirement after spring break to avoid a post break surge in cases, officials said.

Officials with the city's archdiocesan schools echoed those sentiments.

"Any student or staff member who wishes to continue to wear a mask may continue to do so and we recommend that unvaccinated individuals and individuals with certain medical conditions continue to wear masks," officials said. "We remain grateful to our school families, school administrators, faculty, and staff for working with us as partners in school safety during some of the most challenging circumstances we have seen in generations."

Masking will still be required for all PreK Head Start students and staff, as required by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaface maskeducationcoronavirusstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Masks to be optional in Philly public, archdiocesan schools
NJ lifts school mask mandate, but not every district changing policy
What to know about trucker convoy heading to DC area
Montco residents express mask comfort levels as mandates slowly end
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Raw and rainy with wet snow in some areas
Experts predict gas prices will keep rising: 'It could get pretty bad'
Philadelphia police officer who shot 12-year-old to be dismissed
Air raid sirens in Ukraine capital; Russians pressure cities
2 Temple Law students travel to Poland to help refugees
Delaware wins CAA tourney, gets first NCAA berth since 2014
CB West choir director molested 2 former students, DA says
Show More
Bradley Cooper, David Sirota reminisce about Montco Little League team
1st responders catch boy, 3, tossed from burning NJ apartment
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
Officials: Crash leaves 1 person dead on Route 55 in Gloucester Co.
Cheltenham, Philly police search for suspects in crime spree
More TOP STORIES News