Masks now optional in Philadelphia public, archdiocesan schools

On March 2, health officials announced the city's move into the "all clear" response level and the removal of the indoor mask mandate. But schools had to wait an additional week.
"Our number one priority remains safely keeping our students in school, full time and in person where we know they learn best and we recognize that this includes a responsibility to move our School District community closer to a sense of normalcy, as COVID-19 conditions allow," said Philadelphia School Superintendent Dr. William Hite
The School District's mask mandate ends March 9th. Read details: https://t.co/GbizvnuiEL— Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) March 8, 2022
"We know that vaccines are the best protection against the spread of coronavirus. Right now 86% of School District staff are fully vaccinated and PDPH reports that more than 75% of Philadelphians over the age of 12 are too. And over the past several weeks, COVID-19 case counts in Philadelphia have remained consistently low."
There will be a one-week mask requirement after spring break to avoid a post break surge in cases, officials said.
Officials with the city's archdiocesan schools echoed those sentiments.
"Any student or staff member who wishes to continue to wear a mask may continue to do so and we recommend that unvaccinated individuals and individuals with certain medical conditions continue to wear masks," officials said. "We remain grateful to our school families, school administrators, faculty, and staff for working with us as partners in school safety during some of the most challenging circumstances we have seen in generations."
Masking will still be required for all PreK Head Start students and staff, as required by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.