EMBED >More News Videos A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed the westbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway in Upper Merion.

UPPER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The westbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway were closed for more than an hour after a six-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Upper Merion, Montgomery County.The crash happened around 3 p.m. between Exits 329 and 328.Chopper 6 was over the wreck as crews worked to clear several vehicles and a dump truck involved in the collision.According to Pennsylvania State Police, no one was seriously injured in the crash.Police are still investigating what caused the collision.