Philly students learn about drones, science during tech summit in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From drones to phones, science and technology is all around us.

That's why John Henry, chairman and CEO of Grace3 Technologies, thought it was crucial to create the Xtreme5 Teen Tech Summit, now in its third year.

"It's very important to try to level the playing field with low-wealth communities because they really lack the resources and the role models to ensure they get educated in this way," Henry explained.

More than 200 Philadelphia kids from camps including the Police Athletic League attended this day-long summit at Science History Institute in Old City.

The students received hands-on learning that could fuel interest in different career opportunities.

Google brought their online road show.

"We really see the importance of exposing young people into careers and different opportunities in STEM," said Marley McAliley of Google.

Robotic dogs made an appearance.

"It moves around mostly like everywhere!" exclaimed 8-year-old Kendall Martin.

Robotics and drones can help provide a spark.

"There is growth to want to learn more about it, what other industries are out there with drones," said Jermaine Heath of Drone Cadets.

Heath is hoping to promote more diversity in drone flying.

"I want to teach our community -- especially our Black kids -- to be able to fly drones, have that opportunity to fly drones," Heath said.

"Everybody uses technology for every little thing, and it can do so much to a person's life," said 15-year-old Janiya Green.

"I think robotics would be something interesting. Me being a Black man, I can learn more about and contribute into the community and be seen in a higher light," said 17-year-old Aaron Foy.

These kids will leave here with knowledge but also with a little hardware.

"About 8% of the US population has flown a drone. These kids are going to be walking out with a drone today," Henry shared.

The Science History Institute was closed for this event on Friday but is typically open Wednesday-Saturday. Admission is free.