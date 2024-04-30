North Penn School District addresses concerns after 7th grader attacked with Stanley cup

NORTH WALES, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials with the North Penn School District addressed some concerns after an attack left a 7th grader injured earlier this month.

Police say video shows a student being beaten with a Stanley cup on April 17 inside the Pennbrook Middle School cafeteria.

The victim's injuries were so severe she had to get staples in her head and is on concussion protocol.

READ MORE: Montgomery County parents outraged after middle school student attacked with Stanley cup

Montgomery County parents outraged after middle school student attacked with Stanley cup

The student who is accused of the attack was arrested and faces charges.

A virtual Safe Schools meeting on Monday night aimed to address some concerns in the wake of the assault.

Officials opened the meeting with a list of bullet points to address complaints from parents.

The discipline process and procedures were first on the list. Officials say when a student is excluded for more than three days of school, they have a right to an informal hearing, which hasn't happened yet.

"Decisions about long-term discipline can't be made without that informal hearing occurring. So, when we have folks asking for details aside from privacy issues, students have a right to due process," explained Dr. Todd Bauer, the superintendent of North Penn School District.

Bauer also addressed the duration of the attack.

"There was a school security personnel and another adult that intervened immediately. Both of the students were detained in under six seconds," he explained.

READ MORE: Protest held outside superintendent's office after Pennbrook Middle School student beaten with cup

Protest held outside superintendent's office after Pennbrook Middle School student beaten with cup

Parents also had concerns regarding the letter they received about the attack.

Officials say they have a template letter to get out to parents sooner rather than later, but parents felt they should have been more upfront.

"When we know an incident occurs, we provide as much as information as we can without having all the facts yet," said Bauer.

Lastly, the duration of how long kids were told to stay in place was addressed.

"We asked that question -- 'At what time was it lifted?' The answer at that time was eight minutes. We have since gone back and reviewed videotape, radio transmissions from walkie-talkies, this is what I know to be true," explained Bauer.

Officials are also looking into whether students in the cafeteria could hear the updated message.

The next in-person meeting will be held on May 14.

School officials are working to finalize a third-party investigator to look into the incident. A decision is expected to be made by next week.