Science

Fujiwhara effect: Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?

The Atlantic hurricane season has become even more active, with multiple storms churning away at once. If two storms get close enough, could they merge into one?

Often, the smaller of the two systems will begin to orbit around the larger storm before the two systems go their separate ways, according to the National Weather Service.

That sort of circling interaction between two storms is known as the Fujiwhara effect.

If the centers of the systems come within 680 miles of each other, though, they could actually merge into one larger storm.

The conditions have to be just right for that to happen, though.

"Albeit common, the Fujiwhara effect is very unstable," explained Oreste Reale, a research meteorologist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. "The two vorticity maxima must be at a certain distance and reach some sort of temporary balance. If one of the two has a drastic change - for example, the lower levels become affected by drag so that the storm enters a rapid weakening - the Fujiwhara effect rapidly vanishes."

EMBED More News Videos

Can two approaching hurricanes form into one mega-storm? Learn more about the Fujiwhara effect.

Related topics:
scienceabc13 hurricane guideweatherhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PIAA OKs fall sports for Pennsylvania schools
Father walking dog with his kids among 5 killed in Philly
Tropical Storm Laura poses possible hurricane threat to US
NJ schools with old ventilation systems struggle to meet reopening requirements
Lori Loughlin to serve 2 months in prison for bribery scheme
Despite COVID-19, Philadelphia's real estate market is booming
Body found in Delaware River near Penn's Landing
Show More
Fixing Pennsylvania mail-in vote glitches goes down to wire
Delta bans purported bin Laden killer for not wearing a mask
DNC 2020 festivities wrap up in Wilmington
What makes California burn so much?
FBI offers $25K reward in Pa. pharmacy robberies
More TOP STORIES News