Science

Research suggests chocolate chip cookies equivalent to drug addiction in the brain

They're not only delicious, but they can also be dangerously addictive.

Research suggests the ingredients in a chocolate chip cookie triggers the same addictive response in the brain as cocaine and marijuana.

A traditional chocolate chip cookie contains 2.5 teaspoons of sugar, which induces some of the same responses as cocaine.

As for chocolate, it contains small amounts of a compound that trigger the same part of your brain as the addictive ingredient marijuana, THC.

The two ingredients together create a harmonious flavor that can double the addiction.

Now that makes a perfect sense to crave the dangerously addictive treat.
