A former Action News reporter and her sister have come to the bottom of a mystery in Ocean County, New Jersey.Nora Muchanic says she was walking with her sister Jean on Silver Beach around 4 p.m. Friday when they came across a crater in the sand.They dug out a black rock embedded in the bottom of the crater.Was it a meteorite?The American Meteorological Society received nearly 580 reports from across the East Coast about a bright falling fireball last Wednesday.Nora and her sister took the rock to the Franklin Institute where they determined it was not a meteorite, but a piece of coal.Those who were hoping for another outcome are saying: Bah, humbug!------