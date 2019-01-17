SCIENCE

Coal not meteorite found at New Jersey beach by fmr. Action News reporter

EMBED </>More Videos

Fmr. Action News reporter may have found meteorite. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on January 17, 2019.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WPVI) --
A former Action News reporter and her sister have come to the bottom of a mystery in Ocean County, New Jersey.


Nora Muchanic says she was walking with her sister Jean on Silver Beach around 4 p.m. Friday when they came across a crater in the sand.

They dug out a black rock embedded in the bottom of the crater.

Was it a meteorite?



The American Meteorological Society received nearly 580 reports from across the East Coast about a bright falling fireball last Wednesday.



Nora and her sister took the rock to the Franklin Institute where they determined it was not a meteorite, but a piece of coal.

Those who were hoping for another outcome are saying: Bah, humbug!

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencenew jersey newsmeteorfranklin institutebeachesToms River Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
Largest known diamond in North America found
Wind on Mars recorded by NASA lander for first time
Hawaiian monk seals keep getting eels stuck in their noses
More Science
Top Stories
AccuWeather: One Minor Event, One Larger Event, Followed By Arctic Air
Flash Freeze: Adam Joseph explains possible icy issue
Police: Ex-NFL player tackles man outside daughter's window
Suspect charged with kidnapping niece of WWE's Kurt Angle
Surveillance video captures brazen daytime shooting
Police: Man, 61, shot in face at point-blank range over $20
Chris Hansen from 'To Catch a Predator' arrested
'God put me on that road for a reason:' Heroic nurse helped trooper who was shot
Show More
$1,000 fine proposed in Ind. for smoking with kids in car
Betty White turns 97: Her advice for a better life
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
Bull rider dies after being stomped on chest during competition
Police: 2 killed over IHOP order in Alabama
More News