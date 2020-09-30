accuweather

Look out for Halloween full moon, Orionid meteor shower and bright Mars in the sky this October

Halloween will be extra spooky this year when a full moon rises on Oct. 31, something that won't happen again for nearly two decades.

The moon will actually be a blue moon, which refers not to the color of the moon but rather to the fact that it is the second full moon in a calendar month. (In rare and unrelated circumstances, dust or smoke particles in the atmosphere can sometimes make the moon appear blue.)

EMBED More News Videos

While a blue moon may appear blue for unrelated reasons, the term actually refers to the second full moon in a calendar month.



We won't see another full moon on Halloween until 2039, according to AccuWeather.

The Halloween blue moon isn't the only thing happening in the skies in October. Here are two other things to keep an eye out for:

  • Mars will shine brightly in the sky on Oct. 13, when it reaches opposition, meaning the planet is at the point in its orbit when it's closest to the Earth. It will be the red planet's brightest display in the sky since July 2018.
  • Meteors will return to the skies on Oct. 20 as part of the annual Orionid meteor shower. You can expect to see up to 20 meteors per hour under clear, moonless conditions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweatherhalloweenmoonmarsspacemeteor
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Blue moon: What is it and is it really blue?
ACCUWEATHER
Northern lights could be visible in northern US tonight
Time-lapse: Fog makes Philly skyline disappear
How 2020 hurricane season stacks up against 2005
Officials fear disaster fatigue amid pandemic, busy hurricane season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump campaign threatens to sue over Philly election offices
Pa. mother drowns trying to save children from water in N. Wildwood
South Philly teen's wish makes him real-life superhero
Debate changes coming after chaotic 1st night, commission says
9 discarded ballots weren't fraud, Pa. election chief says
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
President Trump calls out Philadelphia during first debate
Show More
Attempted murder charges filed in shooting of LA County deputies
Horseshoe crabs play key role in race for COVID-19 vaccine
Officials confirm 3 new sightings of so-called 'murder hornets'
NFL: Pittsburgh-Tennessee game postponed due to Titans' positive COVID-19 results
Exclusive 1st look: Philadelphia Film Festival lineup
More TOP STORIES News