Hundreds spot meteor over the East Coast

If you thought you spotted something glowing over the horizon, early Wednesday morning, you were right and you weren't alone.Hundreds of people, from North Carolina to New York, reported seeing the bright fireball just after 6:30 in the morning.Video shot in Hudson County, North Jersey captured the meteor as it streaked through the sky.The American Meteor Society says, based on the 190 plus reports they received, they believe the meteor was traveling from northeast to southwest and crashed somewhere in the Atlantic, near Norfolk Virginia.