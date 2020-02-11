Science

Standing broom phenomenon is not magic, it's just science

RALEIGH -- Another day, another hoax sweeping the internet. This time, people are trying to fool you into believing that something unique about the Earth's gravity is allowing brooms to stand up on their own.

Really folks?

Gravity isn't a spell from the wizarding world of Harry Potter. It's a constant, measurable force first publicized by Issac Newton in 1687.

But still, online, some folks have been trying to convince others that something special about Earth's gravity in this moment is allowing brooms to stand on their own.



The truth is, brooms are sentient beings that can stand and walk all on their own--no wait, that's not right. The actual truth is that brooms have a low center of gravity which lets them be balanced on their bristles any day of the week.

Go ahead. Try it yourself.

This broom hoax has been around for several years. It often pops up around the vernal equinox (first day of spring), with people wrongly claiming that the equinox does something special to Earth's gravity allowing the broom trick to work.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehoaxgravityscience
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found near bodies admits to shooting relatives: Police
Man opens fire on Philly officers during robbery investigation
Trump pays tribute to 2 fallen soldiers in Delaware
Expensive puppies stolen from Bucks County kennel: Breeder
Man critically injured in Powelton shooting
Fmr. CHOP patient raises $10K via slime to help others
South Philly residents standing up against uptick in crime
Show More
Atlantic City now has real slot machines controlled online
Suspect told NJ teen he was at home to pick her up: Police
AccuWeather: Rainy Start, Milder Today
Embiid and Butler share cryptic social media exchange
Students killed by violence honored during mid-year graduation ceremony
More TOP STORIES News