Sean Kratz guilty of first-degree murder in Bucks County killings

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania -- A jury on Friday convicted a man in the slayings of three young men whose bodies were found buried at a farm in Solebury, Bucks County.

Sean Kratz, 22, was convicted of first-degree murder, second degree murder and robbery in the death of Dean Finocchiaro.

He was also convicted of two counts of voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of Thomas Meo and Mark Sturgis, and abuse of a corpse for all three victims.


The jury, which deliberated nearly 18 hours over three days, must now decide on a sentence of death or life in prison. The jury will return for the penalty phase on Monday.

Kratz went to trial after rejecting an earlier plea deal. His cousin, 22-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

Bucks County prosecutors said DiNardo lured the victims to his family's Solebury farm in 2017 as part of a robbery plot. They said Kratz shot one man in the head and served as a lookout while DiNardo killed the others.

The victims' bodies were burned in a makeshift pig roaster and buried in a 12-foot-deep (3.5-meter-deep) hole.





Prosecutors said the victims went to the farm to buy marijuana when they were killed. Kratz and DiNardo were "on a mission to kill, rob, burn and bury bodies," Assistant District Attorney Kate Kohler told jurors.

She rejected the defense claim that Kratz was coerced by DiNardo, saying he could have called for help or even turned the gun on his cousin. She called the slayings "just something fun to do that day because they could."

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 HD over the scene in Solebury Township where investigators discovered human remains.



One of the victims survived his gunshot wound, but Kratz said DiNardo then crushed him with a backhoe.

After the killings, prosecutors said, Kratz and DiNardo went for cheesesteaks.


There was a possibility that DiNardo would testify at his cousin's trial, but prosecutors said he rejected their subpoena. Kratz did not take the stand in his own defense.

EMBED More News Videos

VIDEO: Cosmo DiNardo in police custody. See raw video from the Action Cam from July 13, 2017.



DiNardo has also confessed to killing a fourth man, Jimi Patrick.

During the trial, jurors heard a recorded confession that Kratz made as he was preparing to plead guilty to third-degree murder. Kratz wound up rejecting the offer, which would have put him in prison for at least 59 years for the crimes.

His attorney, A. Charles Peruto Jr., said Kratz was manipulated into giving the confession.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
solebury townshipbucks countytrialmurderhomicide
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cecily Tynan's Winter Weather Outlook
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
SPORTS FLASH: Eagles set sights on playoffs with tilt vs. Patriots
Santa Clarita, California, school shooting victims recovering
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
LIVE: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Show More
26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado daycare
Student, 13, charged after classmate drank toilet water: Police
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Penn women's volleyball season canceled over 'vulgar' posters
Darren Sproles out for rest of season
More TOP STORIES News