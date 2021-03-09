Man wanted in connection with murder in NJ, 4 homicides in New Mexico

Authorities are looking for Sean Lannon, who is wanted for questioning in connection with a murder on Monday in East Greenwich, New Jersey.
Lannon is also a person of interest in a quadruple homicide in New Mexico, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.
Lannon may be driving a 2018 blue Honda CR-V with NJ registration U71JXG. Authorities say he was last seen around 3 p.m. near Walter Rand Transportation Center.
Authorities say Lannon is armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.