Search continues for missing swimmer in Hudson River

The effort to find a missing swimmer in the Hudson River has gone from a rescue to a recovery mission.

The 67-year-old man disappeared yesterday while competing in the "8 Bridges Hudson River Swim" near the George Washington bridge.

It's not clear when the man went under.

Police have not released his identity, but the University of North Carolina School of Medicine identified him as Dr. Charles Van Der Horst, a retired professor.
