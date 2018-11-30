EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4791799" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> COURTESY: Tim Fleming | Drone video shows massive fire in Sea Isle City, New Jersey on November 29, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4790406" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over the scene of a raging house fire in Sea Isle City, New Jersey on November 29, 2018.

An 87-year-old woman remains unaccounted for and presumed dead following a devastating fire in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.Authorities called off the search for her body Thursday night at 54th and Landis avenue. Authorities will go back inside the buildings Friday to continue to look for the woman.Six dwellings burned in the fast-moving blaze that broke out at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.The most severely damaged was 29 54th Street where the elderly woman lived, along with two other family members who've been hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation.Video from the scene showed thick black smoke high in the air and the flames ravaging the building that's just a couple blocks from the ocean.Joseph Rice was doing plumbing work nearby; he and several co-workers, including a man named Jesus, helped a woman trapped on a second-floor balcony by using a ladder."Her foot slipped and she fell as she was coming down the ladder," said Rice. "She was alright."There was no immediate word on a cause of this fire.------