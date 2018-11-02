Search for missing teen in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Tamiah Waters went missing around 6 a.m. Friday from the 900 block of Pine Street, Wilmington.

Police say she turns 14 tomorrow and is in the 8th grade at Bayard Middle School, located in 200 S. DuPont Street.

Tamiah does take medication for a medical illness, which is required, and she has been without her medication since this morning.

She may be in the company of a friend named, Donika. Tamiah does not have a cell phone.

There is no cause to believe that she is endangered, however, she does need her medication.

If anyone has seen Tamiah, please call 911 immediately.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsmissing teenagerWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hate-filled letter left outside woman's home in Tacony
AccuWeather: Rain Tonight, Winds of Change Saturday
Woman dead in house blaze in Havertown
Several people hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Chester County
New treatment is helping kids overcome peanut allergies
Army veteran and his 3 children get new home in Delco
Uber driver charged with raping passenger
Officials: 4 wounded, shooter dead at yoga studio in Florida
Show More
Police say boy found dead at Pa. bus stop was run over
Racially-charged posters removed at University of Delaware
Skeleton found in basement decades after owner vanished
Deptford youth football team successfully pulls off the 'Philly Philly' play
Rowan University's Special Olympics to receive big honors
More News