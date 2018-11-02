Search for missing teen in Wilmington

Tamiah Waters went missing around 6 a.m. Friday from the 900 block of Pine Street, Wilmington.Police say she turns 14 tomorrow and is in the 8th grade at Bayard Middle School, located in 200 S. DuPont Street.Tamiah does take medication for a medical illness, which is required, and she has been without her medication since this morning.She may be in the company of a friend named, Donika. Tamiah does not have a cell phone.There is no cause to believe that she is endangered, however, she does need her medication.If anyone has seen Tamiah, please call 911 immediately.------