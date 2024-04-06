Secretary of State Al Schmidt discusses election safety, his statewide tour of election operations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell sits down with Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Al Schmidt for an in-depth interview to discuss election operations ahead of the 2024 election.

Schmidt talks about his statewide tour of all 67 county election operations and his commitment to election safety with the introduction of Pennsylvania's Election Threats Task Force.

The panelists continue the discussion on Secretary Schmidt's efforts and further evaluate ongoing election concerns, including a lack of poll workers, safety at the polls, and the spread of AI-generated misinformation.

They narrow in on the influence of Tiktok and how an ad campaign is pressuring Pennsylvania senators as the U.S. Senate weighs a bill that will force the sale of the Beijing-based platform.

They also discuss local PA billionare Jeffrey Yaas' potential political power as a major investor in GOP candidates and ByteDance, the parent company of the popular social media platform.

Our panelists share their thoughts on the social media craze and its potential future.

Get the Inside Story with panelists Dom Giordano, Derek Green, Farah Jimenez and Melissa Robbins.