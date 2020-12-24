SEPTA bus driver nearly hit by stray bullet while driving

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA officials say a bullet just missed a 60-year-old woman while she was operating a Route 5 bus on Thursday morning in Philadelphia.

It happened around 12 a.m. on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say gunfire erupted nearby and somehow the bullet struck the passenger's side windshield, nearly missing the driver.

The driver was not injured and there were no passengers on board. Police say the bus was moving at the time of the gunfire.

Investigators believe the gunfire originated from a shooting across the street in front of a church near Frankford Avenue and Allengrove Street. They think the bullet traveled across the street, striking the windshield.

Northeast Detectives interviewed the driver. She told authorities she heard the gunfire then saw the shot. Police are looking for surveillance footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.
