SEPTA police shoot knife-wielding man who stabbed unarmed guard in Center City: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a SEPTA police officer shot a knife-wielding man who allegedly stabbed two people, including an unarmed security guard in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday at Broad Street and S. Penn Square outside of City Hall.

According to Philadelphia police, the suspect was attempting to stab people on the northbound platform.

Action News has learned the suspect stabbed a 19-year-old woman before he was approached by an unarmed security guard who works for SEPTA.

Authorities say the suspect then stabbed the unarmed guard before he was shot multiple times by an armed SEPTA police officer.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The conditions of the security guard and the woman are still unknown.

