SEPTA investigating after video captures violent assault on train

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after video captured a violent assault involving students on SEPTA's Broad Street Line.According to the transit agency, the incident happened after school Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m., on a train near the Erie Station.The video shows what appears to be a female student yelling at a group of other students, who appear to be of Asian descent, sitting on the train. The altercation quickly escalates.In the video, one of the female students, now a suspect, is seen throwing a punch. The group of victims sit and try to shield themselves.One of the suspects gets into the face of another female student who is standing. Then the suspect's attention goes back to the students who are sitting.More obscenities are shouted and then the situation turns more violent.The female student who is standing gets hit in the face multiple times. Then her head is slammed against the side of the train and she is taken to the ground. She is punched and stomped on repeatedly.One of the suspects is seen taking off her shoe and hits the victim repeatedly.Then you hear someone's voice and the video stops."SEPTA Police were notified and immediately launched an investigation. Progress has been made in identifying individuals who were involved in the assault. Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and reviewing cell phone video that has been released on social media, as well as SEPTA surveillance video," SEPTA Media Relations Director Andrew Busch said in a statement.SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel says he expects arrests to be made soon after the victims are able to identify the suspects.At this point, SEPTA police haven't said what caused the attack to happen, but add they're working closely with the Philadelphia School District to get to the bottom of it.No serious injuries were reported, officials said.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact SEPTA police at (215) 580-8111 or Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.