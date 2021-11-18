caught on video

SEPTA investigating after video captures violent assault on train

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact SEPTA Police at (215) 580-8111.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

SEPTA investigating after video captures violent assault on train

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after video captured a violent assault involving students on SEPTA's Broad Street Line.

According to the transit agency, the incident happened after school Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m., on a train near the Erie Station.

The video shows what appears to be a female student yelling at a group of other students, who appear to be of Asian descent, sitting on the train. The altercation quickly escalates.

In the video, one of the female students, now a suspect, is seen throwing a punch. The group of victims sit and try to shield themselves.

One of the suspects gets into the face of another female student who is standing. Then the suspect's attention goes back to the students who are sitting.

More obscenities are shouted and then the situation turns more violent.

The female student who is standing gets hit in the face multiple times. Then her head is slammed against the side of the train and she is taken to the ground. She is punched and stomped on repeatedly.

One of the suspects is seen taking off her shoe and hits the victim repeatedly.

Then you hear someone's voice and the video stops.

"SEPTA Police were notified and immediately launched an investigation. Progress has been made in identifying individuals who were involved in the assault. Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and reviewing cell phone video that has been released on social media, as well as SEPTA surveillance video," SEPTA Media Relations Director Andrew Busch said in a statement.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel says he expects arrests to be made soon after the victims are able to identify the suspects.

At this point, SEPTA police haven't said what caused the attack to happen, but add they're working closely with the Philadelphia School District to get to the bottom of it.

No serious injuries were reported, officials said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact SEPTA police at (215) 580-8111 or Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaseptaassaultcaught on video
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Video shows suspects wanted for firing at officers
FBI says 'jet pack man' spotted near LAX may have been balloon
New video shows man accused of trying to kidnap 2-year-old boy
One year after Wallace shooting: Do more officers have Tasers?
TOP STORIES
How much snow will fall in the Philly region this winter?
Chris Sowers, wife welcome baby girl
Man arrested following deadly armed robbery in Philadelphia
Shootout inside Philadelphia store kills 19-year-old man
Boy, 2, accidentally shoots himself in stomach, police say
CVS to close around 900 stores
Rittenhouse jury resumes deliberating after 2nd mistrial bid
Show More
Temple increases security measures after teen killed near campus
Woman survives car being flattened by semi-truck, crawls out window
Millionaire pooch selling Miami villa once owned by Madonna
The Eagles are on the rise. Is the best of the Birds yet to come?
Travis McMichael testifies in his own defense in Ahmaud Arbery trial
More TOP STORIES News