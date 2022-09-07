SEPTA train collides with SUV on tracks in Bucks County

First responders say the driver is being checked out at the hospital for undisclosed injuries.

NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A SEPTA train collided with an SUV on the tracks in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Schoolhouse Road and Railroad Avenue in New Britain Township.

It is unclear why the SUV was on the tracks as the Lansdowne-Doylestown regional train approached.

There were approximately five people on the SEPTA train at the time.

No one on board the southbound train was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.