SEPTA train collides with SUV on tracks in Bucks County

First responders say the driver is being checked out at the hospital for undisclosed injuries.

6abc Digital Staff
7 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A SEPTA train collided with an SUV on the tracks in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Schoolhouse Road and Railroad Avenue in New Britain Township.

It is unclear why the SUV was on the tracks as the Lansdowne-Doylestown regional train approached.

First responders say the driver is being checked out at the hospital for undisclosed injuries.

There were approximately five people on the SEPTA train at the time.

No one on board the southbound train was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

