SEPTA Transit Police set to strike if deal is not reached

Transit police have been working without a contract for the last seven months, and say the main issue is pay.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A strike is looming for SEPTA Transit Police if a deal is not made on Sunday.

If a deal is not reached, SEPTA police could walk off the job at 11:59 p.m. A strike would then be in effect starting on Monday.

Although contract negotiations continued between the transit agency and officers this weekend, union representatives say they have not made progress.

There are no scheduled meetings on Sunday, but SEPTA said it spoke with the Fraternal Order of Transit Police on Saturday.

Union leaders say SEPTA is not offering a contract that's comparable to a recent agreement with the Transit Workers Union.

If transit officers do walk off the job, SEPTA will call in mutual aid from other departments to cover.