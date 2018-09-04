PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --UPDATE: Officials said Harold Campbell was located. SEPTA workers recognized Campbell and he is now being treated at an area hospital.
--Original post below--
Philadelphia police need your help finding a 92-year-old man, missing for more than 24 hours.
Harold Campbell was last seen along the 3800 block of Harold Street, around 1 a.m. Monday.
Police say the elderly man, who suffers from dementia, uses a walker to get around.
Campbell is described as 5 foot 7 and 120 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Philadelphia police.
