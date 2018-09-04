Philadelphia police need your help finding a 92-year-old man, missing for more than 24 hours.Harold Campbell was last seen along the 3800 block of Harold Street, around 1 a.m. Monday.Police say the elderly man, who suffers from dementia, uses a walker to get around.Campbell is described as 5 foot 7 and 120 pounds.If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Philadelphia police.------