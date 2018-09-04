SEPTA workers identify missing elderly man with dementia in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Search for endangered elderly man with dementia in Philly. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on September 4, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
UPDATE: Officials said Harold Campbell was located. SEPTA workers recognized Campbell and he is now being treated at an area hospital.

--Original post below--

Philadelphia police need your help finding a 92-year-old man, missing for more than 24 hours.

Harold Campbell was last seen along the 3800 block of Harold Street, around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say the elderly man, who suffers from dementia, uses a walker to get around.

Campbell is described as 5 foot 7 and 120 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Philadelphia police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmissing manelderly
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder after Hunting Park shooting
Eagles host Special Olympics flag football game
Philly public schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to heat
AccuWeather: Two More Days of Oppressive Heat and Humidity
2 Collingswood businesses robbed by man with knife, police say
Fraternity, Piazza family reach settlement following Penn State pledge's death
Man accused of killing Blaze Bernstein to stand trial, judge orders
Show More
REAL ID pre-verification begins in Pennsylvania
Ryan Howard officially retires with 'Thank You, Philly' letter
Teachers in Philly archdiocese approve contract; classes begin Weds.
Delaware lifeguard struck by lightning
Chaos marks start of Kavanaugh confirmation hearing
More News