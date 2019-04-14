u.s. & world

Sergeant's head grazed by bullet, suspect fatally shot in Florida shootout

DELAND, Fla. -- A carjacking suspect was fatally shot and a sheriff's sergeant's forehead grazed by a bullet during a dramatic shootout on a Florida highway.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a news conference the shooting happened Thursday afternoon near DeLand following a chase across the county.

Authorities said 30-year-old Phillip Marsh stole a woman's pickup truck at gunpoint in Deltona. Chitwood said Marsh brandished a gun as deputies chased him and tried to flee on foot after they destroyed the truck's tires with spike strips.

Marsh pointed his gun at his own head at one point, according to aerial footage released by the sheriff's office.

A group of deputies eventually surrounded the man. Chitwood said Sgt. Tom Dane and four other deputies exchanged gunfire with him. Dane was grazed, and a fellow deputy's body camera captured the moment the bullet sent his hat flying off of his head.

Dane's injuries were described as minor, and Dane was awake and alert after the shooting. Dane likely would have been fatally injured had the bullet hit a millimeter lower, Chitwood said.

Marsh was shot several times and later died at an area hospital.

The deputies involved in the shootout have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a department investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridapolice chaseshootoutgun violenceu.s. & worlddeputy involved shootingcarjackingbody cameras
U.S. & WORLD
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
VIDEO: Migratory grasshoppers invade Las Vegas area
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
More TOP STORIES News