Serial bank robbery suspect arrested in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A serial bank robbery suspect in Delaware has been taken into custody.State Police arrested 39-year-old Michael Wheeler of Wilmington around 2 p.m. Wednesday in Seaford.Police said Wheeler targeted bank branches in Felton, Middletown and Wilmington over the past two weeks.In each incident, police said Wheeler presented the teller with a note demanding money. While no weapon was displayed, Wheeler implied he was armed in at least one incident. After obtaining cash, he fled the bank.Four other robberies between July 16, 2019, and August 6, 2019 in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland match the robbery pattern, police said.Wheeler was charged with Robbery First Degree, Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony, Two Counts of Robbery Second Degree, Robbery Second Degree (Middletown Police Department), and Attempted Robbery Second Degree.He is in jail on $70,000 secured bond.