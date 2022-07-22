Sesame Place issues new apology amid racism claims and demands from family

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=12062080" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jodi Brown and her attorney told CNN on Tuesday that the Sesame Place character, Rosita, was intentionally racist toward her family.

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Sesame Place issued a new apology Thursday night after a video appeared to capture a costumed character ignore two Black children during a parade last weekend at the theme park in Bucks County, Pennsylvania."We sincerely and wholeheartedly apologize to the Brown family for what they experienced. To be very clear, what the two young girls experienced, what the family experienced, is unacceptable. It happened in our park, with our team, and we own that. It is our responsibility to make this better for the children and the family and to be better for all families," a portion of the statement read.Jodi Brown says her daughter and niece were snubbed by the Rosita character on Saturday, July 16.The nine-second video, posted to Instagram by Brown, showed the character high-fiving a white child and woman, then gesturing "no" and walking away from the two girls who had their arms stretched out for a hug and high-five during the parade.Brown says the character was intentionally racist toward her family."Right after the character passed them, there was another little girl next to them who was of a different race and (Rosita) hugged her," the mother said.Brown was joined by her attorney B'Ivory LaMarr Wednesday for a press conference outside Sesame Workshop in New York City.LaMarr said they don't want to sue the company and it isn't about money; he said it is about making things right."You told these kids for years 'come and play, everything's OK, friendly neighbors there, that's where we meet, can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?' And once these kids figure out how to get to Sesame Street...they reach out in open arms to these friendly neighbors, for what? To be dismissed? To be rejected? And to leave your park inferior," LaMarr said.Sesame Place says it has been in contact with the family since Sunday and has requested to apologize in person."We want to listen to them to understand how the experience impacted their family and to understand what we can do better for them and all guests who visit our parks," the theme park said.The family's lawyer stated Wednesday that more "evidence" may be released depending on Sesame Place's further actions.The status of further action wasn't immediately clear Thursday night.LaMarr said a major problem is that this wasn't an isolated incident, and he's been contacted by at least two dozen more families alleging they experienced racism at Sesame Place.Cydney Moore, who lives in North Carolina, saw the video after it went viral. She says the same Sesame Place character ignored her two-year-old son back on July 8."He was let down. He was disappointed. He didn't understand," said Moore.The Brown family said they showed the video to Sesame Place right after it happened, saying the character did not behave this way toward white children who were there."This mother tried to resolve this issue immediately. This wasn't about any publicity. This wasn't about any money. She went to management immediately at the park. She showed them the same video that millions of people across this country and the world have seen. Sesame Place had an opportunity to see that video at that time. They chose to reject it. They chose to dismiss this family," LaMarr said.Brown said employees told her there was no supervisor available at the park at the time.LaMarr said they want the person in the Rosita costume fired. He also wants the park to pay for any mental care expenses the kids will need as a result of the incident.Action News did reach out to a spokeswoman for B'Ivory LaMarr Thursday night but we have not heard back.