Several businesses in Kensington damaged in early-morning blaze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several businesses were badly damaged in a fire in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. at the Father and Son convenience store on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue.

Fire crews had to cut through a metal gate to get to most of the flames.

The fire spread to neighboring businesses including a hair salon and a daycare center.

One person was taken to the hospital for an unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
