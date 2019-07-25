Several injured in Sea Isle City deck collapse

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Several people were injured when a deck collapsed early Thursday morning in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.Skylar Donchez of Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania said she was hanging out with friends on the deck of the home on 77th Street."I heard a loud noise but I didn't know what it was and then two seconds later the whole deck just fell backwards. We were all just on top of each other with furniture all over us," Donchez said.Donchez says she was hospitalized with a concussion after the chaotic crash."There was all these neighbors out there and they helped me down. And two seconds later the cops were there," she said.Donchez says 8-10 people were on the deck, and more people were inside the home. But several neighbors told us that's not what they saw."There were 20-30 kids out on the deck and my uncle and I said, that looks dangerous. I hope they don't start jumping up and down or that things gonna collapse," said Tony Guarini, who said he walked past the home just before the collapse.Jamie Walter was staying across the street, and noticed the group earlier in the night."We heard more than a few people on the deck. It started to sound like a small party going on, on top of the deck," he said.Walter ran out to help when he heard the crash. "We ran out the door and we saw the whole entire deck just fallen over."We briefly spoke to the homeowner, who said he just purchased the house in March. He also told us the deck wasn't built properly.Bystanders like Matthew Bustynowicz of Eagleville, Pennsylvania say they're still shaken."It was very very scary," he said.A sign posted on the door says the house has been deemed unsafe for entry.Sea Isle City Police has not released any information about the incident.