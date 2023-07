Parts of the Jersey shore were damaged by severe storms that rolled through the area on Saturday evening.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Parts of the Jersey shore were damaged by severe storms that rolled through the area on Saturday evening.

A video from North Wildwood shows rain falling hard and the wind whipping along the 900 block of New York Avenue.

Those same storms are also being blamed for damage in Salem County, New Jersey.

An Action News viewer sent in a video of uprooted trees and chairs scattered about a backyard.

That damage was along the 100 block of Woodstown-Alloway Road in Woodstown.