13-year-old entrepreneur breaking disability stigmas with candle company

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 13-year-old entrepreneur from Lansdale, Montgomery County is breaking the stigma for children with special needs.

Shane Popiny survived a pediatric stroke and is now living with cerebral palsy.

His service dog is named Pepper.

Together they run a charitable candle company called, Shane & Pepper.

"At the age of 13, I'm lucky to have my company. We want to spread that love all across the world," Popiny says.

"Shane needs a service dog for mobility," says the boy's mother, Marie. "We had to raise $17,000 to get pepper for Shane, and that's where Shane had the idea to make and sell candles."

The teen was also diagnosed with autism at the age of 3.

He partners with five different nonprofits, like the Eagles Autism Foundation, to create custom candles.

"When that candle sells, a portion of the proceeds go back to them," Popiny explains. "The reason why I started this company is to bring kindness, love and disability awareness to the world.

The candles are soy based and non-toxic.

