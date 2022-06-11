24-year-old man hospitalized after shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting in North Philadelphia.The shooting occurred after 1 a.m. Saturday on the 2400 block of West Allegheny Avenue.Police say the victim was shot a total of seven times and multiple shell casings were discovered at the scene.He was taken to Temple Hospital and is listed in stable condition.No word on what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.