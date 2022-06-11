shooting

24-year-old man hospitalized after shooting in North Philadelphia

Police say the victim was shot a total of seven times and multiple shell casings were discovered at the scene.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

A 24-year-old man is hospitalized after a shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting in North Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred after 1 a.m. Saturday on the 2400 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

Police say the victim was shot a total of seven times and multiple shell casings were discovered at the scene.

He was taken to Temple Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No word on what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiagun violenceshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Activists, councilmembers want help of National Guard, FEMA in Philly
Police: 2 men wounded after shooting in Frankford
Officials ID teens charged with murder in South Street mass shooting
Roundtable discussion focuses on solutions to gun violence
TOP STORIES
Thousands rally for gun reform after surge in mass shootings
AccuWeather: Unsettled At Times This Weekend
Safety a top priority ahead of busy Philly weekend
14-year-old dead, 15-year-old injured in Philadelphia shooting
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Rising gas prices mean more expensive trips to the Jersey Shore
Suspect at large after armored vehicle carjacked in DE
Show More
Suspect in Pittsburgh homicide found dead in Brewerytown
Officials ID teens charged with murder in South Street mass shooting
Activists, councilmembers want help of National Guard, FEMA in Philly
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
Bucks Co. woman dies after shopping cart hit by vehicle in parking lot
More TOP STORIES News