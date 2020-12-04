crime

Shooting at Gloucester Township shopping center leaves 1 dead

By
GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person has died after a shooting in Gloucester Township, New Jersey on Thursday night.

It happened around 5:51 p.m. at a shopping center on the 1100 block of S. Black Horse Pike.

The victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital and later pronounced dead.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the shooting or if any arrests were made.

The victim has not yet been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden countycrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
14-year-old boy dies after shooting in Philadelphia
Autopsy confirms 2-year-old in Bucks County died of gunshot wound
Friends say influencer found dead in Houston was worried for her safety
Montco nail salon owner accused of sexually assaulting minor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delaware governor announces stay-at-home advisory
14-year-old boy dies after shooting in Philadelphia
Jaws on Eagles-Packers: Hurts vs. Wentz, matchups, prediction
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise across Delaware Valley
Autopsy confirms 2-year-old in Bucks County died of gunshot wound
UPenn a cappella group competing for national recognition
Pa. reports 11,406 new COVID cases marking highest 1-day total
Show More
New initiative in Bucks County will help officers handle mental health calls
Best meteor shower of the year coming in December
Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
PHL announces new COVID-19 testing site
Skaters had suspicions about coach charged with abuse 
More TOP STORIES News