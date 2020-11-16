Abington Township police investigating shooting outside Willow Grove Park Mall

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Abington Township, Pennsylvania are investigating a shooting outside of the Willow Grove Park Mall on Sunday night.
It happened just before 6 p.m. in the parking lot near Nordstrom Rack and Primark.
Police say one man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
Authorities believe the shooter fled the area.
Further circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.
Police say there's no danger to the community.
