2 injured in shooting at Trenton gas station

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police said two people are injured after a shooting at a gas station in Trenton early Thursday.
It happened just after 2 a.m. at the Shell station on the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Investigators said there are more than 40 shell casings on the ground.
Two people were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.
Police are actively investigating the scene.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
