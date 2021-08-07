Shooting leaves two injured in Salem County, New Jersey

SALEM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Salem County are investigating a double shooting that left two men in critical condition.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Grant Avenue in Salem just after 11 p.m. Friday night.
Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach, and a 30-year-old man was shot in the back.
Both victims were flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden with serious injuries.
No arrests have been made.
