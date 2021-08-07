double shooting

Shooting leaves two injured in Salem County, New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting leaves two injured in Salem County, New Jersey

SALEM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Salem County are investigating a double shooting that left two men in critical condition.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Grant Avenue in Salem just after 11 p.m. Friday night.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach, and a 30-year-old man was shot in the back.

Both victims were flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
salemcrimeshootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Man dead, woman injured in Kensington double shooting
Shooting leaves one dead outside of a South Philly Wawa
Man killed in Southwest Philadelphia shooting
Philly parking dispute likely led to shooting: Police
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News