Shooting leaves two injured in Salem County, New Jersey

SALEM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Salem County are investigating a double shooting that left two men in critical condition.Officers responded to the 300 block of Grant Avenue in Salem just after 11 p.m. Friday night.Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach, and a 30-year-old man was shot in the back.Both victims were flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden with serious injuries.No arrests have been made.